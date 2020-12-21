Gov. Newsom to enter quarantine after exposure to staffer who tested positive for coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom will go into quarantine again for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus, a representative said in a statement Sunday night. Newsom tested negative but will enter quarantine as a precaution, in accordance with state public health guidelines.

Other staffers in the governor’s office who were exposed to the infected individual also tested negative. They will begin 10-day quarantines, the representative said.

The news comes as much of California is under a stay-at-home order while COVID-19 is spreading with astonishing speed. The state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week. Across Southern California, bed availability in intensive care units remained at 0%.

Statewide, 16,843 people are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data tracked by The Times. The pandemic’s death toll across California is now 22,666.

