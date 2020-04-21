Gov. Newsom to give latest update on California’s response to coronavirus crisis amid calls for state to reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to provide the latest update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 health emergency during his daily news conference Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon and will be carried live.

On Tuesday morning, the governor again urged people to continue to follow stay-at-home orders, resisting demands from demonstrators who have called for California to reopen during a series of protests across the state.

“If we all pull back, we could see a second wave that makes this pale in comparison,” Newsom warned in an interview on CBS This Morning.

He said the state simply hasn’t yet seen the significant decline in ICU patients needed for the state to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“We are committed to a process, we’ve socialized that process and we are leaning in, working with 58 counties across the state to make sure we do it together in a thoughtful and strategic way,” Newsom told CBS News.

A timeline for easing restrictions, however, has not yet been given, but the governor continued to concede that a return to normal anytime soon would be “unrealistic.”

As he has said previously, Californians should expect to wear masks in public, have their temperature routinely taken and see radically different floor plans in schools and businesses once stay-at-home measures are relaxed.

One of three things would need to happen in order for such rules to be fully lifted: a vaccine would need to be in place; herd immunity would need to be established, or there would need to be effective treatments readily available.

“I don’t anticipate that normalcy that many of wish for happening any time soon,” he said. “But we will begin to toggle back … and begin to change the way we currently are conducting ourselves from a full lockdown stay-at-home order to one that is more prescriptive, targeted and strategized.”

CA is beginning to flatten the curve — but we’re not out of the woods yet.



We must continue to stay home. Practice physical distancing. And allow our re-opening to be guided by public health and science. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/2WyWVdTpsk — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2020