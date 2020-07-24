Gov. Newsom to give update on coronavirus in California a day after state saw record fatalities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update on the state’s response to coronavirus a day after California recorded more fatalities than on any other day during the pandemic.

More than 8,000 people have died of the virus statewide including 157 deaths reported just Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times’ tracker.

The state’s Department of Public Health has confirmed a total of 425,616 cases and 8,027 COVID-19 fatalities as of Thursday.

Hospitalization rates and the rate of people testing positive for the virus have been trending upward in the state’s 14-day average, according to health officials.

