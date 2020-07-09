Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom is providing an update on California’s coronavirus response

Gov. Newsom holds briefing after record day of COVID-19 deaths in California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conditions continued to deteriorate in many parts of California on Wednesday with a surge of new coronavirus cases as well as a troubling rise in COVID-19 deaths.

The state recorded its highest single-day coronavirus death toll Wednesday, with 149 fatalities reported, according to a Los Angeles Times county-by-county tally. That eclipsed the previous highest daily death toll, 132, recorded May 19, according to The Times’ California coronavirus tracker.

Los Angeles County recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll in at least a month, which may be the result of increased disease transmission that probably began around Memorial Day as the economy reopened and people began going to social gatherings and dining out.

The county’s single-day death toll of 61 was the highest since June 2, when 62 deaths were reported.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

