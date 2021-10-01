Gov. Newsom to make ‘major’ announcement on efforts to protect teachers, students from COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to make a “major announcement” Friday on the state’s efforts to protect students and teachers from COVID-19, according to his office.

The governor will make the announcement during a 10 a.m. news conference at a middle school in San Francisco County.

It’s likely to focus on vaccine requirements. Earlier this week, Newsom told reporters that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate in K-12 schools is “on the table,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

Newsom’s comments came nearly a week after California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said there were conversations happening about requiring eligible students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

“We’re watching the experience in Los Angeles, understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same,” he said, the Associated Press reported.

Currently, California requires teachers and staff at public schools to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing beginning Oct. 15, but there is no statewide mandate for students.

At Los Angeles Unified schools, all students 12 and older will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes in person. The children are required to get their first dose no later than Nov. 21, and their second no later than Dec. 19.

And the nation’s second-largest school district has also been requiring all teachers and staff at to be fully vaccinated as a condition of continued employment.

The L.A. school employees have until Oct. 15 to comply with the vaccination rule. And while the majority are expected to comply, about 12,000 workers have not begun their immunization, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Culver City Unified was the first in the region to implement a vaccine mandate for eligible students. Oakland Unified has also announced a similar rule for students attending in-person classes.

Currently, the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only only available for those 12 and older. The company’s shots may not be available to younger children until November.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for use with people age 18 and over.