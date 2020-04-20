Gov. Newsom providing latest on COVID-19 response in California

Update:

About 70,000 students across California will begin receiving laptops and tablets this week as Google and other companies help the state address the digital divide among families as school closures force education to continue online.

First Partner Jeniffer Siebel Newsom acknowledged that many families don’t have the appropriate tools to ensure that children are learning at home.

So she, along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and State Board of EducationPresident Linda Darling-Hammond, reached out to the private sector for help.

Spring, T-Mobile, Amazon, HP, Verizon and others have stepped up, Siebel Newsom said, enabling the state to distribute hotspots, Chromebooks and others to students in need.

The city of Sacramento is looking to convert seven school buses into mobile hotspots by May 1, and if it’s successful, the initiative will be rolled out across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The governor and first partner discussed the effort as California continues to record a rising number of deaths and cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, the state has confirmed a total of 1,208 COVID-19 deaths—42 more than the day before.

Hospitalization rates increased 1.9% from the day before, while ICU rates jumped 2.8%.

California has not seen the downward trend needed to get to a recovery roadmap, Newsom said.

More details on California’s path to recovery will be released Wednesday, he added.

Previous story:

Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to hold his daily news conference Monday at noon to discuss the latest in California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the weekend, he announced that officials are in the process of securing nearly 16,000 motel rooms across the state to house people experiencing homelessness. Newsom urged cities fighting the initiative to “please consider the morality” of their decisions.

As of Sunday, California has confirmed more than 30,300 COVID-19 cases and 1,166 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.