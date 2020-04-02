Gov. Newsom to provide latest update on California’s coronavirus response as number of cases continue rapid rise

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to detail the latest on California’s response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 8,000 in the state.

The governor’s daily news conference is scheduled for noon and will be carried live.

The latest figures from the California Department of Public Health — released Wednesday — show there are 8,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, among them 127 health care workers. At least 171 people have died from the virus.

However, the agency noted that more than 90,000 tests had been conducted statewide, and nearly 60,000 results are still pending.

Newsom will be answering people’s questions about COVID-19 during a live Q&A session on Twitter beginning at 1 p.m. PT., according to this office.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Newsom announced that the state’s K-12 public schools will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year. Distance learning will continue, however, as classes shift online to ensure students continue with their studies, he said.

The state health department also issued some guidelines for wearing homemade masks in public, but stopped short of recommending that everyone cover their faces when leaving home, as officials in Riverside County and Los Angeles have done in recent days.

However, covering your face is not a substitute for physical distancing, and people should avoid using N95 or surgical masks, which are still in short supply at hospitals nationwide, according to officials.

The best thing people can still do to protect themselves and their loved ones is adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order, according to the governor.

“I’m going to REPEAT. REPEAT. REPEAT. The most important thing we can do is STAY HOME and practice physical distancing,” he tweeted. “That’s how we flatten the curve.”

I’m going to REPEAT. REPEAT. REPEAT.



The most important thing we can do is STAY HOME and practice physical distancing. That’s how we flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/3tg5w1woTO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.