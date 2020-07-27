Gov. Newsom to provide update on California’s response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to detail the latest on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Monday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon.

California continues to have the most COVID-19 diagnosed cases of any state in the U.S., with 453,659, according to the latest figures. More than 8,400 Californians have succumbed to the virus.

Hospitalizations and the testing positivity rate have also been trending upward in recent weeks.

At his last news conference on Friday, Newsom pledged to provide more protections for essential workers in the state, saying he would work with California lawmakers on new legislation.

