‘This virus doesn’t take the weekends off’: Gov. Newsom urges Californians to follow stay-at-home orders after crowding at SoCal beaches

With crowding seen at some of Southern California’s beaches over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday urged residents to follow physical distancing guidelines, warning that adherence to the orders will affect when the state will begin to ease stay-at-home orders.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful, sunny day around our coasts,” the governor told residents in a news conference.

Newsom thanked California’s 40 million residents who have hunkered down at home and contributed to bending and stabilizing the curve of infections. He assured residents that the state has made “real progress” over the last few weeks.

But he said the images of crowding seen Orange and Ventura county beaches, and specifically at Newport Beach Saturday, are examples of what shouldn’t happen if the state is to continue managing the spread of the virus.

“Those images are an example of what not to see … what not to do — if we’re going to make the meaningful progress that we’ve made in the last few weeks, extend into the next number of weeks,” the governor said.

California’s residents have been under sweeping stay-at-home orders since March 19 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Newsom had outlined six guidelines that must be met before coronavirus restrictions are lifted. They include expanding the state’s testing capacity, protecting the most vulnerable, addressing the ongoing needs of hospitals preparing for a potential surge, working on developing therapeutics and potentially a vaccine and deciding on how physical distancing would look like when orders are lifted.

“The reality is we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making measurable and meaningful changes to our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said Monday. “However, that’s driven by data, it’s driven by behavior, and as we change our behavior, we can impact the science, the health and the data.”

With easing restrictions contingent on managing the spread of the virus, Newsom urged residents to remain steadfast in following orders.

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” the governor said. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing. That’s the only thing that’s going to slow down our ability to reopen this economy, our ability to adapt and modify the stay-at-home order.”

Though the vast majority of residents are abiding by the stay at home order, data shows an increase in the movement of residents over the weekend, and a modest increase over past two weeks, according to the governor.

Newsom said most of the California coastline saw appropriate social distancing, notably at Los Angeles and San Diego beaches, where stronger local orders have shuttered beaches and residents have complied with guidelines.

He acknowledged Newport Beach officials who have announced they are looking into addressing the crowding seen at beaches Saturday.

Newsom said it’s not realistic to expect a virus-free word in the next few months.

Public health officials and experts have emphasized that a vaccine is still more than a year away.

“Until then, we have to manage it,” Newsom said.

The state reported more than 43,400 cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,700 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness Monday.

Los Angeles County is the largest virus hotspot in the state, accounting for 19,500 of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and the majority of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized.

So far, more than 553,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus statewide.

“The virus is as transmissible as it’s ever been… it is ubiquitous, it is invisible and it remains deadly,” the governor said.