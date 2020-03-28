As CA faces shortage of ventilators and other equipment during outbreak, companies step up to help

with reporting by Nouran Salahieh

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted a news conference on Saturday afternoon during a visit to a Sunnyvale facility where workers are refurbishing ventilators as the state faces a shortage during the coronavirus outbreak.

San Jose-based Bloom Energy has shifted its regular operations at the warehouse to refurbish ventilators that the state had in storage, according to Newsom’s office.

It’s one of many businesses that have stepped up to help meet the need for medical equipment across California, the governor said.

Newsom also asked anyone who may have old ventilators to get in touch with state officials so that old equipment may be refurbished and reused.

