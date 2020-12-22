Gov. Newsom’s chief of staff leaves as new top advisor joins team

Halfway into his first term as governor and immersed in a historic struggle to slow the spread of COVID-19 in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed on Monday the departure of his chief of staff and the selection of a veteran Sacramento strategist to lead his administration.

Ann O’Leary, who was one of the first appointments made by Newsom after his 2018 election, sent the governor her resignation letter on Monday. Jim DeBoo, a former top advisor to members of the California Legislature who has more recently worked as a political consultant and lobbyist, will step in at the beginning of the year.

“Ann came to my Administration as a national leader in the fight for working families and a best-in-class crisis manager, and I am incredibly grateful for her partnership and service over the last two years,” Newsom said in a statement. “Jim DeBoo has a long legacy of service at all levels of government and, as we continue to carry our state through these unprecedented challenges, his ability to bring people together and drive the priorities most important to Californians will be pivotal.”

Newsom’s decision to turn to DeBoo marks a change in approach for the governor, whose hiring of O’Leary — a Washington, D.C., policy veteran with little California political experience — stoked speculation about his electoral ambitions beyond the state’s borders. But with the state facing public health and economic crises, DeBoo’s arrival could signal the beginnings of a closer relationship between Newsom and the Legislature as well as a wide array of interest groups.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The governor's new top advisor is a longtime Capitol strategist and consultant who, among other things, ran the successful landlord-funded campaign to block the expansion of rent control this year. https://t.co/kyWMPME06N — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) December 21, 2020

Since Day 1, @Ann_OLeary has been my right hand — helping build a diverse team and lead us through many crises. From wildfires to pandemics, she has served CA with her all and kept focus on making life better for everyone that calls this state home.



Thank you, Ann! pic.twitter.com/3skZh7bFQI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020