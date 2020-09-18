Graduate student who claimed to be Black loses faculty job offer at Fresno State

The Save Mart Center on the campus of Fresno State University in Fresno is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Fresno State University has rescinded a faculty position offer to a graduate student candidate who allegedly misrepresented their identity, university officials said Thursday.

CV Vitolo-Haddad, currently a PhD candidate in journalism and mass communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, had been conditionally offered a tenure-track position at the Central Valley campus of the California State University, pending a background check, the university said.

But after allegations surfaced that Vitolo-Haddad, who uses the gender pronoun they, had identified as Black and Latinx without belonging to either group, the university reversed course.

“The University will always uphold its core values of discovery, diversity and distinction,” it said in a statement last week. “We are taking this matter seriously and acknowledge the pain and confusion this situation has caused members of our campus and external community.”

