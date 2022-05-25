A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a Sacramento school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families.

The staff called police “who secured the weapon and opened an investigation,” the statement said.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the district said. “This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today.”

In Texas, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers killed him.

The Sacramento school district said the incident involving the second-grader was a reminder of the importance of “See something, say something.”

A telephone message seeking further information was left at the Sacramento Police Department’s public information office on Wednesday.