Gunman opens fire during central California house party, injuring 7 people

Authorities say a gunman opened fire during a large house party in central California, injuring seven people.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were conducting a traffic stop shortly after midnight in Manteca when they heard several gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

Officers who went to the house learned that a man armed with a semi-automatic weapon showed up to the party and began shooting into the crowd.

Two of the injured were critically hurt; five others were treated and released from the hospital.

No arrest has been made and the suspect’s identity and the motive for the attack have not been released.