Guy Fieri speaks out against L.A. County’s outdoor dining ban

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri hangs out during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 22, 2019 in Sonoma. (Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The controversial ban on outdoor restaurant dining, part of an effort to break the back of California’s coronavirus surge, has clearly touched a nerve.

Lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn it in Los Angeles County. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri urged an end to the ban, tweeting, “We gotta keep Flavortown open for biz!”

An L.A. County judge issued a rebuke of how the county issued its order.

Restaurants have argued that public health officials have not provided evidence that outdoor dining spreads COVID-19 significantly and that they have taken precautions to make eating outdoors safe. They say they are being treated unfairly, especially considering that shopping mall remain open as well as many indoor businesses.



Here’s hopin’ everyone is following the California Restaurant Association’s lawsuit challenging LA’s outdoor dining ban. We gotta keep Flavortown open for biz! https://t.co/4S3UsT2xj7 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 6, 2020