Half of California counties now on state watchlist as coronavirus cases spike

People waiting to be tested for COVID-19 stand in line outside the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles on July 8, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Half of California’s 58 counties are now on the state’s coronavirus watchlist as the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to approach unprecedented levels.

The state on Thursday set a one-day record with 9,816 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 137 related deaths — the second highest totals on a single day since the pandemic began, officials said.

Statewide, there have been more than 302,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and nearly 6,900 deaths.

Los Angeles County added 1,750 new cases on Thursday alone, pushing its cumulative count above 125,000.

