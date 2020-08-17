Handcuffed man dies during arrest by deputies in Sonoma County

Authorities say a man died after being shocked with a stun gun during his arrest by deputies who were responding to a domestic dispute in Northern California.

The Sacramento man, whose name has not been released, died Saturday in Sonoma County, the Press Democrat reports.

A deputy responding to calls of a domestic incident was flagged down by a person in the 15600 block of River Road in Guerneville, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The community member told the deputy he heard a female screaming, ‘Someone help me,'” the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy heard screams coming from a home and knocked on the front door.

A man then came out of a house holding a woman by the arm, and a fight began when the deputy tried to separate them, the Sheriff’s Office says.

A second deputy then used his taser “to gain compliance and to stop the man from fighting them. The man continued physically resisting the deputies,” the Sheriff’s Office said.



“After the deputies placed the man in handcuffs, he had a medical emergency,” officials said.

Deputies began life-saving measures and called for paramedics, who pronounced the man dead at the scene.