The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning the public about a “cluster” of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at local restaurants.

So far there have been 27 identified cases connected to four unidentified restaurants.

Public Health says it’s working with the California Department of Public Health to investigate and confirm the source of the illnesses.

In the meantime, L.A. County residents, particularly those most vulnerable, including young children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, are discouraged from consuming raw oysters.

“Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “If you are sick, avoid spreading illness by washing your hands frequently and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and kitchen countertops.”

Public Health is working to identify other possible instances of gastrointestinal illness that may be linked to raw oysters. If you have recently consumed raw oysters and experienced symptoms, you are urged to file a report with the Department of Public Health.

To file a report online, click here.