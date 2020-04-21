Healthy, able Californians urged to volunteer as state launches initiative to help communities amid COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a new statewide initiative and website aimed at getting all healthy and able Californians to volunteer in their communities during the coronavirus health emergency.

The campaign, dubbed “Californians For All,” seeks to match volunteers with safe opportunities in their areas.

“We’ve launched this initiative in order to launch an army of volunteers to express themselves day in and day out, as only Californians can,” Newsom said at his daily briefing. “Not only to meet this moment but to prepare to meet subsequent moments, to organize a volunteer corps in a way that is much more deliberative than we have in the past.”

The state is working with a coalition of nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, United Way, the California Association of Food Banks and local volunteer centers to connect people with opportunities.

All residents who are healthy and able to are encouraged to sign up by visiting the website http://californiansforall.ca.gov/, where they will be asked about their interests and what issues specifically they want to work on in their communities, according to Josh Fryday, the state’s chief service officer.

The sign-up page has a range of options, including food banks, tutoring, making calls to seniors and delivering meals.

The website also lists donating blood and supporting nonprofits as other ways to help.

After signing up, volunteers will receive weekly emails to keep them informed of local and state opportunities and priorities, Fryday said.

Additionally, those who feel more comfortable volunteering from home will also have the opportunity to make an “enormous difference,” according to Fryday.

He cited becoming a 211 operator or checking on a neighbor as two examples.

The website also has a number of guidelines to keep volunteers safe, such as washing hands frequently, maintaining six feet of physical distance from others, and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue or by using your elbow.

It also urges volunteers to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.

Similar safety guidelines have been issued for organizations and nonprofits that are utilizing volunteers.

Fryday described the effort as “creating a culture of me to we” in the state.

“We are not going to defeat COVID-19 apart, but we are going to emerge from this stronger because we do it together. We need you and we need each other,” he said.