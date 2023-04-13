Music fans worldwide will all gather at the Empire Polo Club to kick off the first weekend of Coachella 2023. For those who couldn’t snag a pair of tickets or who would rather stay home, here is a list of Los Angeles-based events happening during Coachella weekend.

Bob Marley: One Love Experience

Bob Marley fans can explore never before seen photographs and memorabilia in the multi-story exhibition at Ovation Hollywood. The exhibit debuted in Los Angeles in January and will stay until May 20. Tickets for the display start at $20. More information can be found online.

Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience

Shakira fans can re-experience iconic moments of the singer’s long career at the Grammy Museum exhibit. Guests can see famous outfits, personal artifacts and more in the exhibition. The display is included in Grammy Museum admission, which starts at $18.

David Bowie in the Soviet Union

Culver City’s Wende Museum has a photo exhibit of David Bowie and his friend and bandmate Geoff MacCormack’s journey through the Soviet Union on the Trans-Siberian Express in 1973.

Guests can see the photos and Bowie’s film “The Long Way Home” at the exhibition. The exhibit will be available until Oct. 22, 2023. More information will be available online.

Outdoor Movie Screenings

Angelenos can catch their favorite films at outdoor movie theaters in Hollywood, West Hollywood and the Downtown Arts District.

For music lovers who still want to experience Coachella from the comfort of their homes, they can watch the event on YouTube.