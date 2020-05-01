Here is California’s list of approved outdoor activities during the stay-at-home order

While announcing the temporary closure of Orange County beaches amid concerns of large crowds, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday emphasized that there are still many outdoor activities Californians can partake in during the statewide stay-at-home order.

To that end, the state has released a non-exhaustive list of what restless residents can and cannot do outdoors while still following restrictions that have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Golden State.

The activities include everything from BMX biking to tennis, and playing catch to rowing. People can also wash their cars and pets, meditate or climb trees.

But, as ever, the state reminds residents to continue practicing social distancing and also to limit interactions with people to those in the same household.

Here’s the comprehensive list that was posted on the state’s website:

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring rock pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad biking

Rock climbing

Roller skating and roller blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft martial arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table tennis (singles)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail running

Trampolining

Tree climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga