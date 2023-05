Signs of a cooling real-estate market have been particularly evident in the Golden State, with home prices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego remaining stagnant or dropping in recent months. However, that hasn’t been the trend for all of California.

Researchers at Go Banking Rates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes to determine where home prices have increased the most in California.

Home prices in these California cities have increased the most, according to the study.

1. Richgrove (Tulare County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%

Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779

2. McKittrick (Kern County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%

Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835

3. Huron (Fresno County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%

Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935

4. River Pines (Amador County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%

Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146

5. Hume (Fresno County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%

Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356

6. Planada (Merced County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%

Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868

7. Lost Hills (Kern County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%

Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994

8. Stratford (Kings County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%

Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133

9. Fish Camp (Mariposa County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%

Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933

10. Avenal (Kings County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%

Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376

11. Kettleman City (Kings County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%

Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435

12. Taft (Kern County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%

Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275

13. Pixley (Tulare County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.56%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.77%

Current Zillow Home Value: $233,266

14. Corcoran (Kings County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.48%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.04%

Current Zillow Home Value: $237,899

15. Kennedy (San Joaquin County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%

Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463

16. Calipatria (Imperial County)

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%

Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885

While home prices in these areas are increasing, they are still cheaper than the average home prices in more prominent like Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego.

The average home prices in these areas can range from $893,457 to over $1.2 million, according to Zillow data.