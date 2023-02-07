A Powerball ticket sold in Washington state netted its owner the fifth largest prize in the game’s history after hitting the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing.

In California, there were no newly minted millionaires in that drawing, but a handful of tickets sold got their owners several thousands in cash.

Although no major payouts in this recent drawing, California will still see some major benefits from the tickets sold at lottery retailers.

According to the California Lottery, 95 cents of each dollar spent goes back into the community.

Much of the money spent goes towards the jackpots and other prize winners, as well as the retailers who sold the winning tickets or scratchers, but another major chunk goes towards public schools and colleges.

Since the California Lottery began in 1985, California schools have received more than $39 billion in funding. In fiscal year 2020-21, the Lottery contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

While that only accounts for about 1% of the state’s public schools budget, those funds are supplemental — it’s additional funding the schools wouldn’t otherwise get from the state. And, according to the California Lottery, that money is discretionary, meaning schools can choose how to spend it.

“They help schools do things they otherwise couldn’t, such as attracting and retaining more quality teachers, buying state-of-the-art equipment and keeping critical programs running,” the Lottery says on its website.

About 80% of the Lottery’s contributions goes towards K-12 schools and about 14% goes to community colleges. Those percentages are set by the California Controller’s Office.

Just this past week, the California Lottery released a video from Long Beach City College, where some lottery funding is helping the school purchase everyday supplies and classroom materials.

“A cape, a drape, our mayo stands — anything you can think of, we use lottery money for,” said Patty Bucho, a professor in the medical assisting program at Long Beach City College.

In addition to its budget from the local government and tuition costs, the school estimates it receives about $4 million per year from the Lottery, most of which can be used as needed for surprise expenses.

“The flexibility has been really critical in accelerating the path for our students,” said LBCC Superintendent-President Mike Muñoz.

If you’re interested in seeing where lottery money is being put to use in your area, the California Lottery has an interactive map and a searchable database for local school districts on its website.

The website also includes detailed reports of the most recent contributions and additional resources for those who want to play the lottery responsibly.