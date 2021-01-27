‘He’s a brave boy’: San Diego K-9 recovering after being stabbed, receiving more than 100 stitches

Titan, a San Diego police dog, is recovering after recently being stabbed by man during an incident. Six to eight inches of Titan’s colon had to be surgically removed and the dog received more than 100 stitches. (San Diego Police Department)

A San Diego K-9 named Titan was recovering Tuesday after a trespassing suspect stabbed him during an altercation with officers, according to police.

Two officers responded to a radio call of a man trespassing at a business at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported. The man, later identified as Dedrick Darnell Jones, refused to provide his information and punched the officers before fleeing, according to the Police Department.

Jones, 35, then allegedly entered military property at 2500 Midway Drive where police said he stood on a shipping container brandishing a knife for about four hours.

Emergency negotiators managed to get Jones to come down, but officers said he “still refused to put the knife down.”

One of the officers released his K-9 partner, Titan, to assist and Jones stabbed the animal, the Police Department said in a tweet.

The dog suffered stab wounds to his side, lacerating his colon in three places, police said. He was rushed to a local animal hospital where 6 to 8 inches of Titan’s colon was surgically removed, requiring more than 100 stitches, according to authorities.

Jones was arrested and detained at the San Diego Central Jail. He could face four felony charges and a misdemeanor, including harming a police dog and obstructing and resisting an officer, officials said. His bond was set at $50,000.

Titan was “on the road to recovery,” the department said Tuesday.

“He’s a brave boy!” police said on Twitter. “We’ll keep you updated on Titan’s condition and please keep him in your thoughts as he has a long road to recovery.”