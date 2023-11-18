HGTV recently released its top 21 favorite Thanksgiving getaways of 2023 worldwide and Lake Tahoe was the first to be mentioned.

“Find Your Vibe in Lake Tahoe, Nevada,” HGTV said on its website. “Drive the scenic Lake Tahoe Loop and stop along the way to lounge on a beach. Hike the Tahoe Rim Trail or dip your toes in the clear water.”

The television network mentioned the north shore, home to one of Nevada’s largest public beaches, and its laid-back feel. The shore is located near Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino which boasts a private beach.

“For a livelier vibe, check out South Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove Resort, where you can parasail, golf, and find more activities,” HGTV said. “The luxurious Edgewood Tahoe Resort, also on the south shore, will offer a 2023 Thanksgiving-inspired menu.”

Lake Tahoe was mentioned on the list with other popular travel destinations such as Belize, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Croatia, and Iceland.