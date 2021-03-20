High school football player in Sacramento dies after collapsing during game

A high school football player who collapsed during a game died Saturday, the Sacramento City Unified School District said.

The Kennedy High School player, identified as Emmanuel Antwi, fell to the ground during the game about 8:20 p.m. Friday, KCRA TV reported. Medical personnel took him to a nearby hospital.

School officials canceled the game and cleared out the limited fans in attendance at the stadium.

“Today we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. Kennedy senior athlete, died after a medical emergency during Friday night’s football game,” the district said in a statement Saturday. “We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve,” the district continued.

In a letter sent out to families, Kennedy High School says school counselors and mental health support staff will be available for a virtual drop-in grieving space through Zoom beginning Monday morning. KCRA also reported that the school said counselors will also be available in-person once football practice resumes.