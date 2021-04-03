Hiker finds missing L.A. teen’s body in Northern California

Tatiana Dugger, 19, is seen in undated photos released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office after she was reported missing.

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found this week in Northern California, nearly three months after her family reported her missing, authorities said.

Tatiana Dugger was discovered Sunday by a hiker in Siskiyou County in a remote area on federal land about 8 miles outside Weed, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body appeared to have been there “for an extended period of time,” the statement said. Her identity was confirmed through DNA on Thursday.

Dugger’s family reported her missing from the Oakland area on Jan. 9, officials said.

Her last known location was in Oakland, but the Oroville native had moved from Butte County to Los Angeles about three months before she was reported missing, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional circumstances surrounding Tatiana’s death will not be released at this time,” the statement said.