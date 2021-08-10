Hospitals across California are filling again as Delta variant rages

COVID-19 patient Jorge Hernandez, 64, does a lung exercise with his incentive spirometer inside Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance in this undated photo. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Officials across California are sounding new alarms about a significant spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid a surge fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

While the numbers are still well below the levels seen during the fall and winter — when some hospitals were pushed to their breaking points — the rise is still alarming for a healthcare system weary and worn thin after almost a year and a half on the pandemic’s front lines.

Many of the state’s most populous areas have seen their COVID-19 hospitalizations double over the span of a few weeks.

And overall, California has seen its total number of hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients swell from 2,981 on July 25 to 5,973 as of Sunday.

