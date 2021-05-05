Hot mic captures insurance adjuster cursing at ‘idiot’ judge in Bay Area court

Virtual court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen their share of cyber blunders. Participants have appeared naked or with a beer in hand, while an errant video filter turned a Texas attorney into a cat during a Zoom hearing.

In the Silicon Valley last month, an insurance adjuster provided the court an embarrassing hot mic moment.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Roberta Hayashi was seating jurors around her courtroom for social distancing, explaining their juror number might be different than their seat number.

That’s when a voice blurted out, “Oh my God, the judge is a “f—ing idiot.”

