California could be more purple than blue.

Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. And while it may not have been a “red wave,” Republicans retaining their seats in California helped contribute to the party taking control of the House of Representatives.

However, other Republican candidates couldn’t defeat their Democratic opponents, including in the state races for governor and U.S. senator.

In the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser, half of California’s 58 counties, a total of 29, voted for Meuser, including San Bernardino, Orange, and Kern counties.

However, counties with a larger population, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, voted for Padilla, which helped him win the Senate seat.

In the governor’s race, between Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle, 28 counties voted for Dahle, including San Bernadino, Fresno, and San Joaquin.

But the larger counties that constitute big population centers, once again including Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, voted for Newsom, resulting in a second term for the governor.

Proposition 1, a ballot measure that asked Californians if abortion should be added to the state constitution, passed with 65.7% of residents voting “Yes” on the proposition.

However, a smaller number of counties, only 13, voted in opposition. Kern, Madera, and Kings were a few of the counties that voted “No” on the ballot proposition.

It wasn’t just this year’s midterms that led millions of Californians to vote for more conservative policies and candidates; data from the Associated Press shows that dozens of counties voted conservatively during the 2016 presidential election.

Election data shows that 26 counties in California voted for Former President Donald Trump in 2016. Glenn, Kern, Kings, and Mariposa counties were a few places that voted for the former president.

During the same election cycle, residents elected Republicans from the 1st, 4th, 8th, and 10th districts to represent Californians in Congress.