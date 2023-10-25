Home prices in some of California’s most populous cities continue to increase, according to a study from Redfin.

Potential homeowners looking to buy a house in Anaheim, Oakland, San Diego, Los Angeles and Oxnard should be making at least six figures, researchers found.

These metros are the most expensive markets in the country, according to the study.

To afford a home in these cities, people should make:

$300,000 if they plan to move to Anaheim

$250,000 if they plan to move to Oakland

$241,000 if they plan to move to San Diego

$237,000 if they plan to move to Los Angeles

$233,000 if they plan to move to Oxnard

The high income needed to afford a home in California isn’t just an issue in the Golden State. Researchers found that homebuyers should earn about $115,000 in order to afford a median-price home in the U.S. – about 15% higher than a year ago and more than 50% above the start of the pandemic.

The $115,000 salary is the “highest annual income necessary to afford a home on record,” according to the study.

The study also noted that mortgage rates are at an all-time high, with the average monthly payment being $2,866, a 20% increase from the previous year.

“In a homebuyer’s ideal world, rising mortgage rates would push demand and home prices down enough to make up for high-interest payments. But that’s not what’s happening now: Although new listings are ticking up slightly, inventory is still near record lows as homeowners hang onto their low mortgage rates—and that’s propping up prices,” Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao said in a statement.

Zhao explained that people interested in owning a home now should consider purchasing a condo or townhouse, which are typically less expensive than single-family homes. Moving to states with more affordable home prices is also an option, according to Zhao.

However, it’s not impossible to purchase a home in California entirely. A June study from Go Banking Rates found that people with a fixed budget but location flexibility can buy a home for less than $200,000 in the Golden State.