SpaceX is set to launch 46 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night.

The satellites will be launched into low-orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg.

The launch window opens at 10:40 p.m. and a live broadcast will begin five minutes before the window opens.

For more information about the mission, and to watch the live coverage, click here.