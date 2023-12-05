Undercover agents and detectives posing as minors offering sex for pay on websites frequented by “child predators” arrested more than a dozen suspects during a three-day operation, California law enforcement authorities announced Tuesday.

Dubbed “White Elephant,” the operation ran from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and targeted adults seeking to sexually exploit children and victims of sex trafficking in Kings County, according to a news release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

During the human trafficking sting, which included state, federal and local law enforcement agencies, officials said investigators spoke to numerous individuals over the internet and on mobile applications known to foster this kind of illegal activity.

Along with the 19 arrests, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also rescued two females from a human trafficking operation.

“In California, we do not tolerate the sexual exploitation and human trafficking of children,” said Bonta.

The attorney general added that the Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team within the Department of Justice was established to “combat this form of modern-day slavery.”

All 19 suspects, 17 of which are identified below, were booked into the Kings County and Tulare County jails on charges of sending harmful material to seduce a minor, communicating with a minor for purposes of sex, meeting with a minor for the purposes of sex and enticing a minor to produce pornography.

Joshua Wilkinson, 35. (KCSO)

Cody Mendes, 30. (KCSO)

Ernesto Castro, 29. (KCSO)

Benustiano Martinez Ceja, 30. KCSO)

Elijah Perez, 22. (KCSO)

Juan Vasquez, 30. (KCSO)

Jose Munoz Jimenez, 34. (KCSO)

Leyser Padillia Galicia, 30. (KCSO)

David Serrato, 35. (KCSO)

Jose Garcia, 32. (KCSO)

Andrew Prieto, 26. (KCSO)

Photos were not provided for 29-year-old Jose Figueroa Laredo, 25-year-old Jose Leno Martinez, 38-year-old Raul Carrillo Flores, 29-year-old Isaac Martinez, 24-year-old Andrew Orosco, and 47-year-old Anthony Baffo.

Victims of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking can be found here.

