Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month.

“We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace inside a funeral home in Turlock along with her uncle, Amandeep Singh.

The family was kidnapped Oct. 3 from their trucking business in Merced County.

Their photos and names were shown across TV screens, newspapers and phone alerts, but despite a massive search, a worker discovered their bodies days later.

A former employee has been charged with the murders, along with his brother for accessory.

“Our community is way better than the acts of these two individuals that have done heinous crimes,” said Grewal.

Friends of the victims say it will take a long time for the family and community to heal.

“I don’t know how the family is going to come out of this tragedy. It’s going to be very difficult. We are here to support the family,” said Sanjeeve Tewari, a friend of the family.