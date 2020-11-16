Hundreds of giant sequoias were killed in September’s Castle fire

Kristen Shive, science director for the Save the Redwoods League, stands in the Alder Creek Grove, where some sequoias didn’t survive California’s Castle fire.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Kristen Shive glanced around the blackened forest and started counting.

She stopped at 13 — the number of giant sequoias she spotted with charred trunks, scorched crowns and broken limbs.

The towering trees had grown on this Sierra Nevada ridge top for well over 500 years. They had lived through many wildfires and droughts. But they could not survive the Castle fire, which swept into the Alder Creek Grove in the early hours of Sept. 13.

One of the monster wildfires birthed by California’s August lightning blitz, the Castle fire burned through portions of roughly 20 giant sequoia groves on the western slopes of the Sierra, the only place on the planet they naturally grow.

