As Hurricane Hilary barrels towards Southern California, residents are starting to prepare for the unprecedented storm expected to make landfall on Sunday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to remind potentially impacted Californians of five essential steps that can be taken to stay safer during the storm:

Stay connected – Check CalAlerts for local updates, call 311 to get help or 911 for a critical emergency and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members

– Check CalAlerts for local updates, call 311 to get help or 911 for a critical emergency and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members Prepare for high winds and ocean surges – Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures and bring in unsecured objects from patios and balconies. Due to the National Weather Service issuing a high surf advisory, beachgoers are urged to stay out of the ocean.

– Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures and bring in unsecured objects from patios and balconies. Due to the National Weather Service issuing a high surf advisory, beachgoers are urged to stay out of the ocean. Travel safely – Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters, and avoid all non-essential travel. For those who must leave, visit www.QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for updates on road conditions, traffic, closures and more.

– Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters, and avoid all non-essential travel. For those who must leave, visit www.QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for updates on road conditions, traffic, closures and more. Be ready in case of power outages – Keep devices charged and plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs if the power goes out. Water and cell phone outages are also possible.

Keep devices charged and plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs if the power goes out. Water and cell phone outages are also possible. Listen to local authorities – Follow the guidance of local authorities, including evacuation orders, road closures and other official notices.

According to Listos California, the state’s disaster readiness program, key steps to take when preparing for a natural disaster include making a household safety plan, packing a bag with necessities in case of evacuation and putting together a “stay box” in case of a shelter-in-place order.

A Disaster Ready Guide is available in eight languages on the Listos California website.

To track Hurricane Hilary in real time, click here.