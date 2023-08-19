A wildlife center is in desperate need of flatbed trucks to evacuate 1,000 animals to shelters ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach is located near the shore and workers are concerned that the impending storm and potential storm surge will flood the facility.

The wildlife center is located at 21900 Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach. Employees hope to have all of the animals out by 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Santa Ana Zoo and the California Wildlife Center in Malibu are sending teams to help assist with the animal evacuation process.

To help, call 714-374-5587 and ask for Debbie or Janet.

For more information, visit the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center Instagram page or their website.