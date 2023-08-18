Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference Friday to discuss the city’s preparation for the incoming Hurricane Hilary set to make landfall in Southern California this weekend.

Mayor Bass was also joined by the general managers of city departments.

“The city of L.A. is mobilizing in advance of the landfall of Hurricane Hilary,” Bass said Friday. “This is potentially an unprecedented, extreme weather event for Los Angeles, Southern California and the rest of the West Coast. The city is prepared. We’re not waiting for the storm to hit. We’ve already begun working 24/7 to be ahead of the curve and to be ready as soon as the storm reaches our shores.”

Currently a Category 4 hurricane, Hilary is forecast to head north through Baja California before making its way into the Southland.

Southern Californians should start feeling the remnants of Hilary on Saturday as cloud coverage increases and light rain starts to fall. Stronger showers are expected to move in on Sunday with the heaviest rain forecast to fall late Sunday into Monday.

A Tropical Storm Watch went into effect on Friday for areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties and Catalina Island. A full list of advisories can be found here.

Anticipated rain totals for Hurricane Hilary in Southern California. Aug. 18, 2023. (NOAA)

The National Weather Service says a Tropical Storm Watch means tropical-storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. To put that in perspective, peak winds from Hilary could reach 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after making landfall.

According to weather officials, Hilary’s window for tropical storm-force winds is expected to be Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning.

NWS has advised residents in these areas to plan for hazardous wind by preparing their properties ahead of time.

Hilary could bring excessive rainfall, which has the potential for extreme flooding in these listed areas. NWS anticipates 3-6 inches during peak rainfall this weekend.

Potential impacts from tropical-storm-force winds, according to NWS, include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes.

– Unsecured lightweight objects could be blown about.

– Large tree limbs may be broken off and/or trees snapped or uprooted, especially in places where trees have shallow roots, such as coastal and valley locations that don’t typically experience strong winds.

– Some fences and roadway signs may be blown over.

– A few roads may be impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places.

– Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages. Any downed power lines spotted on the roads should not be approached, Bass warns.

Weather officials have encouraged residents to create emergency plans in the case of extreme flooding from heavy rain. NWS warns evacuations and rescues are likely during Tropical Storm Watches.

Bass noted that city fire departments, L.A. sanitation teams, and L.A. Department Of Water And Power restoration crews will be addressing any potential power outages. The Department of Transportation will be staffed to ensure roads are operational. Potential shelter locations have been prepped and identified, along with animal rescue teams being staffed in preparation.

Federal support is also on hand should city officials request it, Bass said.

A list of locations where sandbags are readily available to SoCal residents can be found here. KTLA’s live satellite radar and tracker for Hurricane Hilary can be found here.

The L.A. Central Library will be offering free ponchos and other rain supplies to those who need them.

Residents can sign up for NotifyLA, the city’s emergency alert system. They can also follow the city’s accounts on Twitter, Facebook, or Threads for alerts.

Metro transit services will be providing information about any impacts or delays to service at Metro.net, thesource.metro.net and on their Twitter page.

The full press conference can be viewed in the video player above.