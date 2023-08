Images from the Los Angeles/Long Beach area as Southern California braces for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. Hilary is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall on Sunday.

Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom, walks past a home protected with sandbags in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A couple walks along berms in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Officials in Southern California were also re-enforcing sand berms, built to protect low-lying coastal communities against winter surf. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A bulldozer fortifies a sand berm in the Long Beach area. Aug. 18, 2023. (KTLA)

Cal Fire Firefighter-Paramedic Capt. Tyler Williams checks the sandbags set outside of his garage in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Long Beach, Calif. residents pick up sandbags ahead of Hilary’s arrival. Aug. 18, 2023. (KTLA)

Beach goers set their beach tent next to a sand berm as winds move in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California Department of Fish and Wildlife volunteer Len Malena distributes a guide to anglers on which fish are safe to eat in Seal Beach, Calif., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Their outreach aims to educate pier and shoreline anglers in Los Angeles and Orange County on the risks of consuming DDT- and PCB-contaminated white croaker, specially as strong sea currents could disturb the bottom of the polluted coastline. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Hurricane Hilary satellite loop. 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2023. (NOAA)