The logo of the ride-sharing service Uber in front of its headquarters in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Uber is offering free rides to help transport evacuated residents to local shelters ahead of Hurricane Hillary’s arrival.

The rideshare app is partnering with the California Department of Social Services Disaster Services to help with storm efforts.

Locals who do not have alternate housing options and require transportation to a shelter can access three free rides up to $40, according to the company.

To redeem the discount, riders must apply the promo code “Hilary23” in the Wallet section of the Uber app prior to requesting a ride to the designated location.

To add the promo code to your account:

– Open the Uber app

– Tap Account on the bottom right

– Tap Wallet

– Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code”

– Enter the Hilary23 promo code

The promo code is eligible to use on a maximum of three trips per rider through Aug. 23.

Currently a Category 2 hurricane, Hilary is expected to arrive in Southern California on Sunday with rainfall throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties beginning on Saturday night between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall is expected to intensify on Sunday afternoon and will peak during the evening and overnight hours into Monday.