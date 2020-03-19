ICE to reduce enforcement, focus on ‘public safety risks’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Federal immigration agents execute a raid in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 16, 2019, in an image released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Facing criticism from across the country for continued enforcement actions amid the coronavirus pandemic, ICE said Wednesday that it would shift its focus to “public safety risks.”

The agency will also focus on those subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds. For those who don’t fall into those categories, Immigration and Customs Enforcement “will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention, as appropriate.”

“To ensure the welfare and safety of the general public as well as officers and agents in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response … [ICE] will temporarily adjust its enforcement posture,” the agency said in a statement. “ICE’s highest priorities are to promote life-saving and public safety activities.”

Mandatory detention is required for those with certain criminal convictions, according to ICE. They are not entitled to bond hearings and must remain in detention while removal proceedings are pending.

