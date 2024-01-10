The iconic, nearly 100-year-old roadside restaurant Pea Soup Andersen’s in the Santa Ynez Valley has closed its doors for good, according to multiple reports.

Located just off the 101 Freeway in Buellton, three miles west of Solvang, the famous eatery has been a must-stop-and-eat destination for generations of tourists, wine tasters, truck drivers, salesmen and other highway travelers.

Shortly after electricity was brought to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1924, Anton and Juliette Andersen opened the restaurant under the name Andersen’s Electric Cafe.

While Anton was a professionally trained chef and worked in restaurants in Europe and New York and helped open the Biltmore Los Angeles, it was his wife, Juliette’s, split pea soup that ultimately brought about the name change to Pea Soup Andersen’s.

Just three years after serving the first bowl of her pea soup, the Andersens found that they had to order a literal ton of peas, a staggering amount at the time, to keep up with demand.

“When Anton faced the problem of what to do with one ton of peas, he solved it by putting them in the window, proclaiming the restaurant ‘The Home of Split Pea Soup,’ the slogan it still carries today,” the restaurant’s website stated.

BUELLTON, SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – 2009: People have their picture taken in front of Andersen’s Splt Pea Soup Restaurant as seen in this 2009 Buellton, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County, California, afternoon photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The landmark property, which is now owned by Milt Guggia Enterprises, was listed at $4.7 million in August 2020, according to reporting by the Santa Maria Times. While the sale is not complete, the escrow process is expected to be finished soon.

Fans of Pea Soup Andersen’s who are hoping the building might remain intact are apparently also out of luck there.

Guggia Enterprises Property Administrator Krista Guggia said the century-old building’s condition makes it impossible to preserve and the buyer is expected to demolish the structure and redevelop it.

“There will be a restaurant involved – whether it will be a Pea Soup Andersen’s is yet to be determined,” she told the outlet. “The new buyers are working closely with the city to make it something that’s going to be a new, exciting, a fresh thing for Buellton.”

According to reporting from SFGATE, there are rumors that after the building is torn down, the 3.36-acre property may be used to build new housing.

Though the loss of Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton appears to be a done deal, Pea Soup Andersen’s in Santa Nella remains operational.

However, with the Buellton restaurant closing, that likely means the beloved cartoon chef characters Hap-Pea and Pea-Wee, whose images line the 101 Freeway on billboards and count down the miles to Pea Soup Andersen’s, sadly, may also soon be a thing of the past.