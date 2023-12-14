Customers braved frigid temperatures and waited in line for as long as eight hours to be among the first to dine at Idaho’s very first In-N-Out Burger.

The Meridian, Idaho, location – No. 400 for the Southern California-based burger chain – opened Tuesday morning to hordes of hungry fans, some of whom camped out overnight, the Idaho Statesman reported.

In-N-Out president and CEO Lynsi Snyder, who cut the ribbon at the grand opening, shared photos on Instagram of her greeting employees and customers.

“Opening in Idaho with Store 4-0-0 because after 75 years our Customer is our hero!” Snyder posted. “We’re forever grateful for our Family of Customers who have made us the Company we are today, and we can’t wait to serve you quality burgers at this special store!”

Lynsi Snyder is seen with employees and customers at Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger location in Meridian on Dec. 12, 2023. (IG: @lynsi_snyder)

Customers wait to order at Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger restaurant on opening day, Dec. 12, 2023. (Idaho Statesman)

Customers wait to order at Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger restaurant on opening day, Dec. 12, 2023. (Idaho Statesman)

In-N-Out is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has recently announced plans to expand into Tennessee and New Mexico. The fast-food chain, known for its simple menu and speedy service, now has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Lynsi Snyder is the only granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder, who started In-N-Out as a tiny burger stand in Baldwin Park, California in 1948.