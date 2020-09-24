‘If you think it’s bad now, just wait’: California faces threat of more infernos soon

Arizona firefighters pitch in on a backfire operation Tuesday near Mt. Wilson. Crews are continuing to battle the Bobcat fire in the area.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California has already endured its worst fire year in recorded history, but with more heat and wind in the forecast, officials say conditions could get even worse as the state enters the peak of its traditional burning season.

Another heat wave is bearing down on California — adding a potent ingredient to an unwelcome meteorological cocktail that will bring dangerous fire weather conditions to some parts of the already scarred state.

It could be a double threat, making it harder to contain still-burning fires while also helping spark new ones when firefighting resources are already stretched thin. In recent years, some of California’s worst fires have ignited in October, November and even December, when hot Santa Ana, sundowner and diablo winds bear down, fanning the flames.

“There are another two months of drama ahead,” climatologist Bill Patzert said. “If you think the season is bad now, just wait.”

