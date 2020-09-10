‘I’m actually afraid to go back’: S.F. salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy tells Tucker Carlson she’s closing shop

The owner of eSalon in San Francisco is closing her doors after a controversy with Nancy Pelosi that got nationwide attention, according to KTLA sister station KRON in the Bay Area.

Owner Erica Kious told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that she’s received a lot of negative attention after surveillance footage was released of the House speaker getting her hair done in the salon, when the city wasn’t permitting such services yet.

“I’m actually afraid to go back… It’s a little scary and sad,” Kious told Carlson on Wednesday.

She said she received phone calls, texts and emails, while the salon’s Yelp page was flooded with negative reviews.

“All my Yelp reviews… saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” Kious told the Fox News host. “So just a lot of negativity toward my business.”

After the controversy erupted last week, Pelosi gave a statement, saying she was “clearly set up.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said that we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we could set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for the setup,” the speaker said at a news conference on Sept. 2.

The salon owner denies that she set Pelosi up.

After residents of the speaker’s home district heard of the incident, over a dozen women showed up outside her Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in protest.

“What she has done is slap the face of not just a salon owner, but every woman, every man, every person who’s unemployed in the state of California who has lost their jobs and lost their livelihoods — many of whom are my friends,” one protester told KRON4.