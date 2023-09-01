While Labor Day is synonymous with being the “unofficial last day of summer,” the holiday was actually created to celebrate the “social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

In celebration of American workers, a new study from Oxfam, a social justice website, ranked the best and worst states to work in and California came out on top.

The Golden State was considered to be the “best” place to work in, researchers found.

To determine the ranking, researchers looked at multiple job-related factors, including minimum wage laws, sick and paid leave mandates, and protections against retaliation policies.

Each factor was categorized into three groups: wage, worker protection and right to organized policies and each category was given a percentage that when added together, would equal 100%

The study looked at all 50 states plus U.S. territories and districts, such as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

California, Oregon, the District of Columbia, New York and Washington rounded out the top five “best” places to work in the U.S.

The “worst” states to work were Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina, according to the study.

The complete breakdown can be found here.

However, while California was ranked as the ‘best’ place for workers, it hasn’t been great for everyone.

Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike for months, hoping to get a fair deal with movie studios and streaming services.

Other industries, such as hospitality, healthcare and city workers, have also held strikes during the so-called hot labor summer.