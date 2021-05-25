In major shakeup, No. 2 exec at California bullet train agency leaves following investigation

The high-speed rail viaduct that will cross over Highway 99 is seen under construction in Fresno on Oct. 9, 2019. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

In a major shake-up to the nation’s biggest transportation project, the chief operating officer of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Joe Hedges, abruptly left his job this week after a lengthy investigation by the agency and an outside law firm, The Times has learned.

The investigation began at least as early as December, when the rail authority board received an anonymous letter from a state employee alleging that Hedges overruled employee decisions and awarded large unmerited payments to contractors building the project, according to a copy of the letter The Times reviewed.

“Monday was Chief Operating Officer Joe Hedges’ last day with the California High-Speed Rail Authority,” rail authority spokeswoman Melissa Figueroa said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Until a permanent replacement is appointed by the Governor, CEO Brian Kelly is making necessary personnel moves internally to ensure continued progress on construction in the Central Valley.”

Hedges did not immediately respond to an email or phone message.

