In major victory for California, Supreme Court rejects Trump’s challenge to state sanctuary law

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on May 23, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration’s challenge to a California “sanctuary” law, leaving intact rules that prohibit law enforcement officials from aiding federal agents in taking custody of immigrants as they are released from jail.

Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. voted to hear the administration’s appeal.

The court’s action is a major victory for California in its long running battle with Trump.

At issue was a clash between federal power and states’ rights.

