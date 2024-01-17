In-N-Out seemingly isn’t just a great place to grab dinner after the Golden Globes or pick up a hot chocolate on a rainy day; the beloved California-based company is also a great place to work, according to a new study from Glassdoor.

In-N-Out took the sixth spot on Glassdoor’s 2024 “Best Places to Work” list of large, United States-based companies. The ranking was created based on Glassdoor users’ reviews.

In-N-Out employees cited pay, benefits and flexibility as some of the top reasons the company is a great workplace. However, reviews regarding poor management styles and favoritism dominated the negative reviews.

In-N-Out was the only fast-food restaurant that ranked within the top 100 “best” places to work and ranked higher than companies like Google, Microsoft and Apple.

About 85% of In-N-Out employees who left Glassdoor reviews would recommend the job to a friend and 92% approved of the company’s CEO Lynsi Snyder.

The complete study can be viewed here.