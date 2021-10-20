In-N-Out Burger becomes flashpoint in fight over COVID-19 vaccine rules

The signs points to an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra on Aug. 30, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

As cities up and down the state increasingly move to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in an assortment of public places, a cherished California restaurant chain has become an unlikely flashpoint.

San Francisco officials announced earlier this month that an In-N-Out Burger location was forced to temporarily close after failing to comply with such a local rule.

It’s unclear whether In-N-Out will ultimately prove a harbinger for a larger pushback from businesses that don’t want to screen their patrons’ inoculation status. But the issue isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

Communities across California have imposed a number of vaccine-verification requirements in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus and encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

